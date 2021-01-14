Art Center Morro Bay presents Painting with Paper, a virtual two-part workshop with instructor Lisa Agaran, on Friday, Jan. 29, and Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. both days. Participants will learn how to create works of art from old textbooks, greeting cards, wrapping paper, and other materials fit for repurposing.

Agaran's mixed media artworks have been showcased in both solo and group exhibits throughout California and New Mexico, and published in Incite, Dreams Realized: The Best of Mixed Media and other publications. Throughout her career, Agaran has taken on a variety of fields, working as a licensed therapist (inactive), creativity coach, and graphic designer.

Her creative process, referred to as "accessing our true creativity within," has been described as an integration of her backgrounds in art and psychology. She currently teaches a variety of mixed media workshops throughout Los Angeles County with various organizations, including Glendale Community College, Laguna Woods, San Clemente Art Supply, and the Creative Arts Group.

Admission to Painting with Paper ranges from $45 to $50. For questions about the workshop, visit artcentermorrobay.org or contact Agaran directly at lisa.agaran@gmail.com. Δ