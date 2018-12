Art Center Morro Bay hosts one of its Sea Glass Heart Jewelry classes on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will learn how to harden wire to strengthen and flatten it. The instructor will then demonstrate how to drill holes in sea glass. The workshop concludes with guests completing a set of earrings.

Admission is $55. Preregistration is required. Call (805) 286-5993 or visit creativemetime.com to register or for more information. Δ