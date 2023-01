click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Amelie Butkus

Writer and illustrator Amelie Butkus will lead a free drawing demonstration at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Jan. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. Butkus will demonstrate her process in drawing full-body characters that express distinct emotions in both facial and body language.

To find out more about the demo, visit artcentermorrobay.org. The venue is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay.