October 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Center Morro Bay hosts artist talk with Larry Le Brane 

By

Los Osos-based artist Larry Le Brane will discuss his creative process and the inspirations behind one of his latest sculptures, Largemouth Bassoon off the Hook, during an artist talk in Morro Bay. The event will be held at Art Center Morro Bay on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF JONATHAN LAU
  • Photo Courtesy Of Jonathan Lau

Le Brane's whimsical sculpture is displayed in the gallery's front window as part of a current group exhibition, Faces of the Central Coast. The exhibit will remain up through Monday, Nov. 7.

A prolific mixed media and glass artist, Le Brane used a combination of offbeat materials to create Largemouth Bassoon off the Hook, according to press materials. The sculpture's title is play on words between bass and bassoon. Le Brane will reveal more tidbits about the artwork during his talk.

Admission to the artist talk is free. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org for more info on the event and additional programs hosted at the gallery. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

