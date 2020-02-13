Art Center Morro Bay holds two new exhibitions 

The Central Coast Watercolor Society presents its Aquarius 2020 exhibition at Art Center Morro Bay, which opens on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and runs through Monday, March 30. This annual juried showcase features water media works from various California artists, including many based on the Central Coast.

An opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibition will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Visit ccwsart.com to find out more about the Central Coast Watercolor Society.

Also at Art Center Morro Bay, a new duo exhibition titled Big, Bold, Abstract opens on Thursday, Feb. 20, and will run through Monday, March 30. This abstract exhibit features ceramic creations from Suzanne Alward and glass technicolor works from Paula Radke. For more details on either exhibition, call the gallery at (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ