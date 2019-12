The Morro Bay Art Association hosts a soft pastel demonstration with award-winning artist Greg Trombly at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Jan. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. Trombly will be applying color combinations to illuminate a landscape of a shoreline with a sunset sky during this demo, which will focus on basic drawing and observation skills. Admission to the event is free. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org for more info. Δ