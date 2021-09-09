Art Center Morro Bay holds free demo with Shell Voorhees and Aimee Brantley, co-owners of The Ugly Mug Ceramics 

Shell Vorhees and Aimee Brantley, co-owners of The Ugly Mug Ceramics in Morro Bay, will be leading a free ceramics demonstration at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Sept. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. Vorhees and Brantley will guide participants in creating a ceramic piece from start to finish. As an example, the duo will create a small planter from a clay slab during the demo, while discussing techniques in hand building, drying, firing, and glazing.

Vorhees and Brantley, who have been partners for 13 years, first became passionate about working with clay while taking ceramic and pottery courses at Cuesta College. In 2020, the duo opened The Ugly Mug Ceramics, both a storefront and space to host workshops. Call (805) 225-5088 for more info on the store, located at 875 Main St., Morro Bay.

Attendees of the Art Center Morro Bay demo are asked to wear facial coverings while inside the venue. For more info on the event, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ