September 29, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Center Morro Bay holds class on hand-dyeing scarves 

By

The Morro Bay Art Association presents Dyeing Silk Scarves, a workshop led by local artist Sharon Gellerman, at Art Center Morro Bay on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. Gellerman specializes in creating one-of-a-kind, hand-marbled silk scarves and silk tallits. Her style is based on experimentation with color, technique, and dye, according to press materials.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MORRO BAY ART ASSOCIATION
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Morro Bay Art Association

Gellerman's complex textile designs are full of intricate patterns and vibrant colors. The artist will lead participants of the upcoming workshop in her process, which includes layering colorful dyes onto a solution of water and cellulose. Using custom-made combs or rakes, Gellerman then manipulates her layers of colors into unique designs. When the fabric is placed on top of the composition, it absorbs the dye colors.

Admission to Gellerman's class at Art Center Morro Bay is $65 for members of the Morro Bay Art Association and $75 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required to attend (attendees can cancel up to seven days in advance of the event for a full refund).

For more info on the workshop and other upcoming programs hosted by the Morro Bay Art Association, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

