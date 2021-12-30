Art Center Morro Bay holds annual For the Birds exhibition 

For the Birds, a special group exhibition in conjunction with the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival, debuts at Art Center Morro Bay on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This annual exhibit, which showcases a diverse collection of various media, including painting and photography, is scheduled to remain on display at the gallery through Monday, Feb. 21. An opening reception for the show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Admission to both the reception and exhibit (during regular hours) is free. Call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org for more info. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ