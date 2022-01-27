Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Center Morro Bay holds abstract drawing and painting workshop with artist Vicky Hoffman 

By

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) is hosting an abstract drawing and painting workshop at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Artist Vicky Hoffman will lead the introductory class, which will encourage participants to explore color, texture, shapes, and mark-making techniques to create abstract art.

Admission to the course is $75 for MBAA members and $85 for nonmembers. The cost includes all materials needed to complete the workshop. Attendees are asked to consider bringing three items of inspiration and their own aprons as well.

For more info, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The Tender Bar delivers a poignant adaptation of J.R. Moeringer's stirring 2005 coming-of-age memoir Read More

  2. The Murders at Starved Rock Read More

  3. The Tragedy of Macbeth may be a well-worn tale, but Joel Coen's visually dazzling adaptation breathes new life into it Read More

  4. SLO International Film Fest postpones events until April 26 through May 1 Read More

  5. SLOMA uses $10,000 grant to fund new mural by Erin LeAnn Mitchell Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation