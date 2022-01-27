Art Center Morro Bay holds abstract drawing and painting workshop with artist Vicky Hoffman 

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) is hosting an abstract drawing and painting workshop at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Artist Vicky Hoffman will lead the introductory class, which will encourage participants to explore color, texture, shapes, and mark-making techniques to create abstract art.

Admission to the course is $75 for MBAA members and $85 for nonmembers. The cost includes all materials needed to complete the workshop. Attendees are asked to consider bringing three items of inspiration and their own aprons as well.

For more info, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay.