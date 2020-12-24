Art Center Morro Bay extends its Winter Faire to February, reschedules Flower Power exhibit 

The Morro Bay Art Association recently announced the extension of one of its current exhibitions at Art Center Morro Bay, the annual Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show. The show opened on Nov. 5 and was originally scheduled to run through Jan. 4, 2021. The exhibit is now scheduled to remain on display through Feb. 8.

Described as a special holiday event, Winter Faire features a collective of giftable paintings, photography, and crafts, including fiber, wood, glass, pottery, jewelry, and sculpture, and other media. Each featured artwork is available for sale.

Following the Winter Faire, Art Center Morro Bay will present Flower Power, a group multimedia exhibition, which is now scheduled to open on Feb. 11 and run through April 5. This show was originally planned to debut on Jan. 7 and run through March 8. The Morro Bay Art Association is still seeking artists to participate in the show.

The gallery will be accepting art submissions for Flower Power during a take-in date at the gallery on Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry forms are also available online at artcentermorrobay.org. The entry fee for wall-hung pieces is $5 per piece for gallery members and $10 per piece for nonmembers.

Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. For more info on either Flower Power or the Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Δ