December 03, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Center Morro Bay accepts multimedia submissions for January exhibit, Flower Power 

By

The Morro Bay Art Association is seeking artists to showcase in its upcoming exhibition, Flower Power, which is scheduled to debut on Jan. 7 and remain on display through March 8, 2021. The take-in date for art submissions will be Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Art Center Morro Bay.

This upcoming group show aims to celebrate the symbolic and aesthetic appeal of flowers, through a variety of artworks. Artists are encouraged to submit oil, acrylic, watercolor, and pastel paintings; photography; jewelry; and other media. The exhibit will also feature two subcategories, The Role of the Vase and The Art of Ikebana, for applicants to submit vases and living floral arrangements, respectively.

"More than merely decorative, floral imagery has helped convey ideas from the refined to the revolutionary for thousands of years," a press release from the Morro Bay Art Association stated. "Flowers in contemporary art are connected to particular cultural legacies but are also open to new interpretations, moored to the past yet provoking questions about our future."

For entry forms and more info on the submission process, visit artcentermorrobay.org. The entry fee for wall-hung pieces is $5 per piece for gallery members and $10 per piece for non-members. Fees for floral arrangement submissions will be determined by size. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

