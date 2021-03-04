Got a News Tip?
March 04, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Center Morro Bay accepts entries for upcoming group show, Broken Nature 

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) is seeking artists to participate in Broken Nature, an upcoming visual media exhibition at Art Center Morro Bay. The take-in date for art submissions will be Tuesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entries will be informally juried during the take-in, and the exhibit is scheduled to open on Thursday, April 8, and run through Monday, May 24.

In press materials, the MBAA stated that participating artists are encouraged to submit visual media works of all kinds, including paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, etc., that examine the harmful effects of global warming, ocean pollution, and other threats to the planet.

"Art is a mirror of our own making, raw and true. It poses questions and encourages interactive conversations. Artists are called upon to courageously expose greed, brutality, neglect of nature, and each other," the statement reads. "This exhibit challenges artists to find ways of addressing the consequences of our choices and the urgent need to live sustainable within Earth's finite resources."

Participating artists may submit up to three different artworks for consideration. The cost to enter for MBAA members is $5 per entry, and $10 per entry for non-members. The MBAA will retain 25 percent commission on any sold items during the show.

For more details on the submission process, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. The website also includes how to become a member of the MBAA with details on its annual membership. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

