April 08, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Are you a climate-hating paper now? 

I ask that rhetorically because I don't believe you are, but if I didn't know better I would think so after reading Ron Fink ("Rethink renewables," March 25) and Mark Henry's ("The year the music died," March 25) editorials in March.

I see the two most prominent opinion pieces both trashing renewables with many factual errors and omissions and see nothing from the science-based perspective to provide balance.

I get that these are opinion pieces, but a good faith rebuttal could and should be made to these opinions, one that mentions the Morro Bay battery storage proposal, includes some clarifying facts about Diablo Canyon Power Plant's maintenance (assuming there are some to answer his worries), and picks apart the many straw men and debunked arguments about climate change and renewables in general made by both authors, especially the ones making it sound like renewable advocates want 100 percent solar tomorrow. We don't. We need storage to be built, too. And the Morro Bay proposal is a perfect example of major efforts to do so.

Thank you for your journalism.

Justin Bradshaw

San Luis Obispo

