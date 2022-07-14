The opinion writer of "Bodily autonomy" (June 30) uses a form of argumentation known as "reducto ad absurdum" when equating bodily autonomy regarding vaccines with a woman's right to choose an abortion.

The main difference is contagion and the health and welfare of the public. No woman has ever become pregnant sitting next to a pregnant woman on a bus or plane. Not true of COVID-19.

Contagion is why vaccines have occasionally been a requirement in our country. They have brought dangerous illnesses such as polio, smallpox, and measles under control and in some cases eradicated them from the world.

When COVID-19 was new and little was known about it, people were dropping like flies, and more than 1 million Americans have died. We learned that the disease is easily transmitted, some strains more than others.

If those who refuse to be vaccinated go out in public, they can spread the disease. Those who have medical reasons for not being vaccinated can obtain a doctor's exemption.

It is a public health issue, and not only rude, but lacking in compassion, to disregard the possibility of spreading disease to any person one may encounter. We build community by building trust, and sharing in creating a safer public space for all.

But only a man can make a woman become pregnant, and it takes more than sitting next to her and breathing on her. The writer should learn the difference between apples and oranges.

Christine Mulholland

San Luis Obispo