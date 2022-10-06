Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 06, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Anyone thinking of sitting out SLO County's 2nd District supervisor race, don't! 

To begin, the district has been gerrymandered to favor Dr. Bruce Jones. Despite being a retired orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jones is an anti-vaxxer?! He has no experience in supervising a county government. He is a GOP hack from St Louis, Missouri. He has no roots in the district. He continues to cast doubt on the election process in SLO County. His priority is to "streamline the planning and building department"!?

On the other side is sitting Supervisor Bruce Gibson. He has served as the 2nd District supervisor for 15 years. He is a 30-year resident of San Luis Obispo County. Supervisor Gibson's time in office speaks for itself. He is not a political partisan. He has had to make difficult decisions but has always acted in the best interest of the residents in the county, be they Republican, Democrat, or Independent. His priorities are to secure a long-term water supply, address homelessness, and promote affordable housing. You don't have to take my word for this. Instead watch last week's debate in Atascadero sponsored by the League of Women Voters of SLO County and the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. It's available on YouTube.

Robert Skinner

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Choose land over money for the Morro Bay power plant property Read More

  2. 'Retreat rights'? Read More

  3. Spillover impacts mar SLO's railroad safe parking program Read More

  4. Don't submit to pepper spray or vigilantes Read More

  5. Vote to keep John Headding as Morro Bay's mayor Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation