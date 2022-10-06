Anyone thinking of sitting out SLO County's 2nd District supervisor race, don't! 

To begin, the district has been gerrymandered to favor Dr. Bruce Jones. Despite being a retired orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jones is an anti-vaxxer?! He has no experience in supervising a county government. He is a GOP hack from St Louis, Missouri. He has no roots in the district. He continues to cast doubt on the election process in SLO County. His priority is to "streamline the planning and building department"!?

On the other side is sitting Supervisor Bruce Gibson. He has served as the 2nd District supervisor for 15 years. He is a 30-year resident of San Luis Obispo County. Supervisor Gibson's time in office speaks for itself. He is not a political partisan. He has had to make difficult decisions but has always acted in the best interest of the residents in the county, be they Republican, Democrat, or Independent. His priorities are to secure a long-term water supply, address homelessness, and promote affordable housing. You don't have to take my word for this. Instead watch last week's debate in Atascadero sponsored by the League of Women Voters of SLO County and the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. It's available on YouTube.

Robert Skinner

Atascadero