Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Antlers 

By
click to enlarge CREEPY Twelve-year-old Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas) is handed enormous responsibility when his father and brother encounter a supernatural entity, setting in motion a quest to end a curse, in Antlers, available at Redbox. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES
  • Photo Courtesy Of Fox Searchlight Pictures
  • CREEPY Twelve-year-old Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas) is handed enormous responsibility when his father and brother encounter a supernatural entity, setting in motion a quest to end a curse, in Antlers, available at Redbox.

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Redbox

newflicks.png

Co-writer Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass) directs this supernatural horror thriller about a schoolteacher, Julia Meadows (Keri Russell), who suspects one of her students, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas), is being abused at home. The boy's father, Frank (Scott Haze), runs a meth lab in an abandoned mineshaft, so there's reason to suspect Frank may be a neglectful or abusive man, but the truth is far more sinister. An ancient entity that preys on humanity has been unleashed.

The film is rich in atmosphere, which is its strongest characteristic. Set in a small Oregon town that's fallen into hard times, the story is also about Julia's brother, Paul (Jesse Plemons), who's the town's sheriff and must contend with all the drug activity. As the story unfolds, we learn why Julia returned to town and now lives with Paul in their dead parents' house. They, too, harbor secrets.

As they continue to uncover what's happening to Lucas, it becomes clear that something supernatural is afoot, but how to end this wendigo curse? The film covers a lot of themes, from child abuse to environmental destruction, and it's admittedly uneven. It's basically about a body-jumping entity that turns its host into a stag monster, which is inherently dumb.

The film takes itself seriously, which may have been a mistake. It either needed to explore more thoroughly its dark themes or lighten up and take The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020) comedy-horror approach, but it's at Redbox, and with my $1.25-off promo, it felt like 60 cents well spent. (99 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The Tender Bar delivers a poignant adaptation of J.R. Moeringer's stirring 2005 coming-of-age memoir Read More

  2. The Murders at Starved Rock Read More

  3. The Tragedy of Macbeth may be a well-worn tale, but Joel Coen's visually dazzling adaptation breathes new life into it Read More

  4. SLO International Film Fest postpones events until April 26 through May 1 Read More

  5. SLOMA uses $10,000 grant to fund new mural by Erin LeAnn Mitchell Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation