December 26, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Another win for the Central Coast 

Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham called our ability to get the state to fund the Highway 46 widening a "big win" for SLO on Facebook. I couldn't agree more.

But this isn't the only infrastructure win we've experienced over the past couple of years. Cunningham also fought for and secured more than $150 million to finally fix the Cholame "Y" and build an overpass there to save countless lives.

Blood Alley has been a priority for our region for decades, and I am thankful that we have a representative in Jordan Cunningham who fights for us in Sacramento and delivers the big wins for the Central Coast!

Jan Hop

Paso Robles

Comments

