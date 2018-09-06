Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 06, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Another round! 

By

SLOcally made cocktails pouring all month long: Calwise Spirits in Paso Robles offers up a unique spin on their popular Big Sur Gin. Rested in whiskey barrels and aged for a year, it's got that bright botanical gin taste with notes of juniper, lemon peel, white sage, and bay leaf, yet the finish is all "whiskey." ... Opolo's Thick Mint grape spirit is steeped with cacao nibs and lavish mint oils, and Willow Creek Distillery's Nutty Behavior is made with organic estate walnuts, vanilla, and spices. Try many of these bottles plus so many more during SLO Cocktail Month this September! For more information and participating bars/eateries, go to slococktailmonth.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain believes in staycations over vacations. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Hayley Thomas Cain

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Drink it up! Read More

  2. Breaking Bread's toast bar is all about choice Read More

  3. Fire up the grill: Central Coast Meats delivers fresh and local to your door Read More

  4. Crack a cold one Read More

  5. Savoring summer Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation