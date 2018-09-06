Another round! 

SLOcally made cocktails pouring all month long: Calwise Spirits in Paso Robles offers up a unique spin on their popular Big Sur Gin. Rested in whiskey barrels and aged for a year, it's got that bright botanical gin taste with notes of juniper, lemon peel, white sage, and bay leaf, yet the finish is all "whiskey." ... Opolo's Thick Mint grape spirit is steeped with cacao nibs and lavish mint oils, and Willow Creek Distillery's Nutty Behavior is made with organic estate walnuts, vanilla, and spices. Try many of these bottles plus so many more during SLO Cocktail Month this September! For more information and participating bars/eateries, go to slococktailmonth.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain believes in staycations over vacations. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.