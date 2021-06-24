click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Zentropa Entertainment

BOTTOMS UP Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), a joyless high school history teacher, experiments with alcohol to enliven himself, in Another Round, an Academy Award winner screening exclusively at The Palm Theatre.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre

Co-writer/director Thomas Vinterberg (The Hunt) helms this story about four friends, all high school teachers, suffering various levels of midlife crises. They decide to test a theory that human beings are born with an alcohol deficiency, and that they're at their optimum if they maintain a .05 blood alcohol content. It's won Best International Feature Film at this year's Academy Awards.

The story centers on Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), whose students have lost interest. In short, the formerly charismatic history instructor has lost his mojo. He and his wife have lost their spark. When he and his colleagues start day drinking, however, they become engaging, inspiring, and education superstars ... until they take things too far.

There are moments of real joy in this film, especially one in which Martin's youth coach colleague guides his wimpiest player to a huge win. There's also tragedy. Alcohol can be insidious in the wrong hands, and alcoholism is a progressive disease. Its ending definitely sends a mixed message, but that's something I like about foreign films: They don't feel the need to tie up every loose end or offer a clear resolution like most Hollywood films. (In Danish and Swedish; 117 min.) Δ