December 23, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Annual SLO Jewish Film Festival kicks off in January 

By

Tickets are now available for the 12th annual San Luis Obispo Jewish Film Festival, which is scheduled to start on Sunday, Jan. 9. This year's virtual event will stream its featured films through Sunday, Jan. 30. The theme of the 2022 festival is Our Global Mishpacha (Mishpacha is the Hebrew term for family and friends), as the event's selection includes films from more than 12 different countries.

"We sought out films from as many different countries as possible so that we could better understand the personal role of Judaism throughout the world," Muara C. Johnston, co-director of the festival, said in press materials. "You'll find insights into the differences as well as the traditions that bind us together as believers.

"In a world that is seemingly more fractured than ever, Mishpacha reminds us that we are one big, inclusive global family," Johnston added. "We felt that message was extra important to celebrate this year."

In addition to the festival's lineup, which includes both feature-length and short narratives and documentaries, viewers will also have access to unfiltered, in-depth interviews with some of the filmmakers behind the films.

For tickets and more info on the festival, visit slojff.com. Δ

