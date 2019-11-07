Annual Poetry Festival holds readings in SLO and Morro Bay 

The 36th annual SLO Poetry Festival kicked off at GALA on Nov. 2 and will continue with two more readings in SLO County. The next event takes place at Coalesce Chapel in Morro Bay on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. This reading's featured poets are Mary Kay Rummel, Friday Gretchen, Glenna Luschei, Paul Lobo Portuges, and Yun Wang.

The third and final reading takes place at the SLO Library on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. Poets Luke Johnson, Jeanie Greensfelder, and Toni Wynn will read during this event, which takes place on the library's second floor. Visit languageofthesoul.org to find out more about the SLO Poetry Festival. Δ