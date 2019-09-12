Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 12, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser benefits Homeless Coalition 

By

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition hosts the 2019 Empty Bowls Community Luncheon at St. Patrick's Church Hall in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served in uniquely designed, handmade bowls, which guests will be able to take home after the event. Soup and bread will be donated from various regional chefs and businesses, and proceeds of the luncheon will benefit southern SLO County families who are homeless or facing homelessness. Last year's event raised more than $44,000.

Admission to Empty Bowls is $25. Tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. St. Patrick's Church Hall is located at 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Call (805) 574-1638 or visit 5chc.org for more info.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Beth Giuffre

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. See 16 great acts perform at Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 14 to 15 Read More

  2. Artist Ian Smalley's new Monterey Street gallery donates all proceeds to charity Read More

  3. The hunt for tacos Read More

  4. It Chapter 2 is a fun horror romp Read More

  5. Los Osos writer wants her readers to, as Mary Oliver once wrote, 'pay attention, be astonished, and tell about it' Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation