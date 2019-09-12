Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser benefits Homeless Coalition 

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition hosts the 2019 Empty Bowls Community Luncheon at St. Patrick's Church Hall in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served in uniquely designed, handmade bowls, which guests will be able to take home after the event. Soup and bread will be donated from various regional chefs and businesses, and proceeds of the luncheon will benefit southern SLO County families who are homeless or facing homelessness. Last year's event raised more than $44,000.

Admission to Empty Bowls is $25. Tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. St. Patrick's Church Hall is located at 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Call (805) 574-1638 or visit 5chc.org for more info.