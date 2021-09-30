Got a News Tip?
September 30, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Anne Grannis teaches two-day sculpting workshop at Art Center Morro Bay 

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) hosts Quick Studies in Clay, a two-day workshop led by instructor Anne Grannis, on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. both days, at Art Center Morro Bay. Attendees will use water-based clay to sculpt a whole figure, torso, or bas-relief from a live model.

Admission to the workshop is $125 for MBAA members and $135 for nonmembers. The entry fee includes clay and tools needed to complete the project. For more info on the class, and other upcoming workshops hosted by the MBAA, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

