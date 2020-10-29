Got a News Tip?
October 29, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Andy Caldwell is a lunatic 

It sure would be terrific if some local media organization would inform the citizenry that Andy Caldwell is a freaking nut.

Caldwell is currently running for Congress. But a few months before the pandemic, I happened to catch an hour of his show. He was advocating that we invade Mexico.

I'm not kidding. Neither was he. It wasn't a passing comment. It was the full topic of his show!

The man is batshit crazy and running for Congress and putting commercials on the television. All halfway rational people need to start shouting and waving our arms strenuously. Surely everyone can agree that having a war raging on our southern border is not desirable.

Sean R. Shealy

San Luis Obispo

