Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 20, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Andor 

By
click to enlarge FROM CYNIC TO HERO In the new Disney Plus TV series Andor, we meet Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the passionate hero of the 2016 film Rogue One, who's a cynical thief uninterested in the Rebel Alliance and its fight against the Galactic Empire. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCASFILM
  • Photo Courtesy Of Lucasfilm
  • FROM CYNIC TO HERO In the new Disney Plus TV series Andor, we meet Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the passionate hero of the 2016 film Rogue One, who's a cynical thief uninterested in the Rebel Alliance and its fight against the Galactic Empire.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

bingeable.png

Created by Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Identity, Beirut), this new Star Wars TV series is a prequel to Rogue One (2016) and follows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) evolution from morally questionable thief to Rebel Alliance intelligence officer whose heroism helps retrieve schematics for the Empire's Death Star. For non-Star Wars fans, sorry if I just got Star Wars nerdy on you.

With a total 24 episodes planned—12 this year and 12 more currently in development—the series is just beginning, but it will eventually cover the five years leading up to the events of Rogue One. It's off to a cracking good start! When we first meet Andor, he's a cynic in search of his missing sister. Yes, he hates the Galactic Empire, which was responsible for the destruction of his home planet of Kenari, but he's miles away from the passionate Rebel hero of Rogue One who's willing to sacrifice himself for the cause.

With film-quality production values, a terrific cast, and an engaging storyline, Andor is worthy of its franchise, but more importantly, instead of recycling the same stories—as the Star Wars franchise is wont to do—Andor feels fresh and new. (40-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Alyssa Monks' SLOMA retrospective features large-scale portraits of women in vulnerable, intimate contexts Read More

  2. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band returns to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 15 Read More

  3. Listening, a solo show at one of SLO's newest art galleries, Osos Contemporary, is an immersive experience Read More

  4. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder performers with his supergroup The Earthlings at Vina Robles on Oct. 5 Read More

  5. SLO Rep's Red explores the mind of artist Mark Rothko Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation