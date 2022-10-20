click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Lucasfilm

FROM CYNIC TO HERO In the new Disney Plus TV series Andor, we meet Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the passionate hero of the 2016 film Rogue One, who's a cynical thief uninterested in the Rebel Alliance and its fight against the Galactic Empire.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

Created by Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Identity, Beirut), this new Star Wars TV series is a prequel to Rogue One (2016) and follows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) evolution from morally questionable thief to Rebel Alliance intelligence officer whose heroism helps retrieve schematics for the Empire's Death Star. For non-Star Wars fans, sorry if I just got Star Wars nerdy on you.

With a total 24 episodes planned—12 this year and 12 more currently in development—the series is just beginning, but it will eventually cover the five years leading up to the events of Rogue One. It's off to a cracking good start! When we first meet Andor, he's a cynic in search of his missing sister. Yes, he hates the Galactic Empire, which was responsible for the destruction of his home planet of Kenari, but he's miles away from the passionate Rebel hero of Rogue One who's willing to sacrifice himself for the cause.

With film-quality production values, a terrific cast, and an engaging storyline, Andor is worthy of its franchise, but more importantly, instead of recycling the same stories—as the Star Wars franchise is wont to do—Andor feels fresh and new. (40-min. episodes) Δ