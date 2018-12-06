And to all a good bite 

An apple a day keeps the hunger away: Glean SLO will harvest apples in See Canyon this Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. Adults and teens up for the task can sign up at gleanslo.org ... Introducing the newest addition to North County-based Yes Cocktail syrup lineup: Stone Pine and Citrus. Even more holiday inspired cocktail mixers include Ginger Snap, Cranberry Spice, or Charred Oak and Maple Syrup (go to yescocktailco.com) ... On Dec. 7, Pear Valley Vineyard in Paso Robles will host a night of live music and grilled grub provided by The Railroad BBQ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pear Valley wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle and guests are welcome to bring a picnic. Hang outside or curl up by the crackling fireplace ... On Dec. 8, enjoy complimentary sweet and savory treats plus mulled wine at Harmony Cellars in Cambria while you shop for gourmet food items and jewelry. Bows for decorating the tasting room's charming barrel stave tree will be sold to benefit Woods Humane Society. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is not counting calories this holiday season! She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.