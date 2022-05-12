Anatomy of a Scandal 

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

David E. Kelley has us unraveling a mystery as this six-part series unfolds. Prosecutor Kate Woodcroft is obsessively entrenched in her case against Parliament Minister James Whitehouse. Her own dark history is teased out as we also see—through flashbacks—how the two characters are intertwined by their past, though James is unaware of his connection to his prosecutor.

Sienna Miller is powerful in her role as Whitehouse's wife, Sophie, who initially stands firmly behind her husband's claim that while an affair happened, rape never did. Yet cracks start to appear in her belief, and she's soon doubting not just her husband's word, but the entirety of his character.

The ending of the series seems to be wildly disliked by many viewers. Kelley is playing a game with his audience that feels a little too teased out. However, while it may not give you exactly what you want in the end, it does wrap up with enough of a surprise to be satisfying. Easy to binge, watch this series for Miller's performance as well as Dockery's as Kate. (six 43- to 48-min. episodes)

—Anna