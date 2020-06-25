Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 25, 2020 Opinion » Letters

An opportunity for change 

We are writing in regard to recent efforts to revise local police policies, including the use of force. The #8CANTWAIT requirements are a start, but they are basic standards that don't address the need for systemic change. In fact, many police departments across the country have already revised their policies—only to find that the violence toward people of color continues.

It is time to re-envision policing in our community. We should be asking the question: What are the essential functions of police? Other functions, such as mental health, noise violations, etc., can often be better handled by others in the community. Funding should reflect these functions and priorities.

One such approach to re-envision community policing is the practice of restorative justice, which places emphasis on accountability, making amends, and repairing the harm caused by crime. Rather than approaching criminal justice with the eye toward punishment, restorative justice explores ways to make both the victim and the perpetrator whole again. Isn't that the goal of community?

The city of San Luis Obispo has often stood on the forefront of change. We have just such an opportunity now to create a community that is truly safe and welcoming for everyone.

Elie Axelroth

Sari Dworkin

Vivian Levy

Bend the Arc SLO

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Movement culture Read More

  2. After the anger Read More

  3. We deserve better Read More

  4. Get with the mask program Read More

  5. Civility in these days of plague and pestilence Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation