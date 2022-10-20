An open letter to the Oceano Advisory Council 

Dear Mr. Varni and members of the Oceano Advisory Council,

You have known for some time that Ms. April Dury, vice chair of your Oceano Advisory Council, serially attacks members of the public on social media. Very recently, after an OAC meeting, she made this comment about attendees on social media: " ... the whiteness of these assholes really bugged me." Although you are not responsible for what a board member says, it was your judgment to vote her in as your vice chair. It is your judgment to think Ms. Dury is appropriate to moderate a debate for an office you are seeking, while knowing about her record of hostility.

During your last meeting, Oct. 13, I asked if you affirmed your decision to keep Ms. Dury as your vice chair. I also asked whether the Oceano Advisory Council would speak out against council member Lucia Casalinuovo's comments in the New Times where she suggests that Mr. Montes (a Mexican-American) has an association with "Klansmen" and "neo-Nazis" ("Oceano residents should vote Charles Varni onto the OCSD," Oct. 13). Since Ms. Casalinuovo is both a member of the advisory council and a volunteer for your campaign for Oceano Community Services District director, it is certainly relevant to the public. Again, Ms. Dury took to social media, posting a screenshot of my question, commenting, "Oh Adam, I love a good belly laugh ... ."

The time stamp indicates that Ms. Dury posted this on her social media during the public meeting! It was near the exact time she wrote to me via your Zoom chat that my question was "out of order" but that "the public is always welcome at the Oceano Advisory Council."

Mr. Varni, you express your views on social justice frequently, but you remain silent here, not answering my questions or subsequent correspondence. I recall you once telling a person who flew a "thin blue line" flag on their private property, "I'll take you to the mat," expressing passionate opposition. You are not shy, except when it comes to holding your fellow council members accountable.

Is your sense of justice not offended by Ms. Casalinuovo's comments or Ms. Dury's serial attacks? Will you now take Ms. Casalinuovo and Ms. Dury "to the mat" or will you remain silent?

The community of Oceano deserves to know.

Adam Verdin

Oceano business owner