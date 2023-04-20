Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 20, 2023 Opinion » Letters

An open letter about merging Oceano and Grover Beach 

When the concept of annexation or "merger" of Oceano with Grover Beach was presented as a solution for the impending fire services challenge facing Oceano, we were favorable to the idea. After speaking with community members and gaining more understanding, it is now difficult to imagine how such an action would solve the fire services problem. Oceano also risks losing or—at a minimum—diluting its representation, given its relatively small population.

It is even more difficult to understand how it would be fair or feasible to Grover Beach, which would ostensibly be responsible for fire and police, and would also take on the curbs, gutters, and sidewalks effort underway in Oceano, as well as other requests from the community. It would be a big lift.

However, if such a study is undertaken, as advanced by 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, then it would be negligent and an affront to the precepts of regionalism, to not include the cities of Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach in such a study or discussion.

Oceano is a resilient town, which, along with Grover Beach, is proudly home to much of the workforce that powers the economic engine of the Five Cities. How can any meaningful results occur without Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach if a study or even discussions move forward?

We don't believe annexation is the right prescription. But if it is to be considered, then logic demands that such a study consider the totality of the equities and challenges of the community as a whole: Oceano, Pismo/Shell Beach, Arroyo Grande, and Grover Beach.

Isolating Oceano and Grover Beach in contemplation of a merger is to ignore the interdependence among our adjoined communities and to oversimplify the dynamics of the Five Cities.

Adam Verdin

co-owner, Old Juan's Cantina

Oceano

Bruce Van Vort

owner, Fin's Bar and Grill

Grover Beach

Oceano home owner

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Law of reaction Read More

  2. Who can students trust? Read More

  3. U.S. values weapons over kids Read More

  4. Join the Big Oil Resistance Read More

  5. Amtrak must check priorities Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation