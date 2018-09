7Sisters Brewing Company is celebrating its one-year anniversary in style on Friday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 11 p.m. This celebration event includes a wine tasting from Ultima Tulie Wines, live music from B and The Hive, and a drag show from SLOQueerdos. The entirety of the event is both kid - and dog-friendly.

The celebration is free to attend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The first 50 people to arrive will be off to a particularly good start with a complimentary bomber of anniversary beer. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information.