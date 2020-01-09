Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 09, 2020 Opinion » Letters

An oath to tell the truth 

It is fitting that Al Fonzi's latest screed is titled "More distorted facts" (Jan. 2). His depiction of the Trump impeachment is, of course, informed by his support of Trump regardless of Trump's actions, but twisting the facts to support Fonzi's biased view does not change reality.

Fonzi claims, "Republicans were denied access to witnesses" without mentioning the "witness" the Republicans repeatedly demanded access to was the whistleblower, whose identity is protected by law and whose life would be endangered if his identity was revealed.

He further claims that Republicans were denied access to key documents when it was Trump who defied subpoenas and denied access to all relevant documents and witnesses, and Trump who refused to agree to the appearance of himself or any of his cohorts.

Finally, after three of the four constitutional experts who appeared to opine on the impeachment's legitimacy, he disregards the two who claimed the impeachment was absolutely appropriate under the circumstances and gave only the testimony of the one who had doubts.

And, of course, not one of the Republicans present at the hearings voted to impeach. Trump is famous for the scurrilous abuse he heaps on those who disagree with him, and the toadies who attempted to paint a better picture of him were well aware the fate that awaited them was sure. And an election year looms.

Fonzi's defense of McConnell's claims of coordinating with the White House in regard to a Senate trial is "what's expected of him" is bull-pucky. Under the rules, McConnell will have to take a solemn oath to be an "impartial juror," an oath he cannot honor, according to his own testimony.

Before Fonzi is allowed more such freedom with the facts, he too should take a solemn oath to tell the truth.

Istar Holliday

Arroyo Grande

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Sorry not sorry? Read More

  2. Don't rush to judgement Read More

  3. More distorted facts Read More

  4. A response to the city of SLO's climate goals Read More

  5. A message to the boomers Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation