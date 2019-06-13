Got a News Tip?
June 13, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

American Farmer exhibit opens at SLO Library 

By

American Farmer, a new exhibit showcasing rural photography by Paul Mobley, opens at the San Luis Obispo Library on Sunday, June 16. The featured photographs were taken while Mobley was traveling the country—from Alaska to Florida—and were published in his 2008 book, American Farmer: Portraits from the Heartland. The photos will be accompanied by anecdotes and memoirs written by the featured farmers.

The exhibit was curated and organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of the Mid-America Arts Alliance, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 11. Admission is free. The library is located at 995 Palm St., SLO.

Mobley will also present a discussion on the exhibit at the library's 100th Gala Celebration, which takes place at Dallidet Adobe and Gardens on Saturday, June 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments, provided by the SLO Library Foundation, will be available for guests to enjoy. Dallidet Adobe and Gardens is located at 1185 Pacific St., SLO. Call (805) 781-4187 for more information. Δ

