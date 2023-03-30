click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of HBO

ART AND ACTIVISM In this Academy Award-nominated documentary, we follow photographer Nan Goldin as she uses her activism to take down the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma, which drove the nation's opioid epidemic, in All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, on HBO.

Novelist Toni Morrison said, "The best art is political, and you ought to be able to make it unquestionably political and irrevocably beautiful at the same time." I think Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) and her subject for this film, the photographer and activist Nan Goldin, took Morrison's words to heart. Goldin is known for explorations of LGBTQ subcultures, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and the opioid crisis, which is the focus of this Academy Award-nominated documentary.

Poitras puts Goldin's work on display, which is intimate and beautiful, but the center of this film is Goldin's activism and her long attempt to hold the Sackler family accountable for the scourge of opioid addiction brought by their company Purdue Pharma. Goldin does it the only way she can—by shaming museums, many of which have her work in their permanent collections, into removing the Sackler name from their buildings and disassociating themselves from their wealth and philanthropy.

Poitras follows Goldin around, getting unprecedented access to both her work and home movies, as she organizes and executes actions at various museums, ultimately making the Sackler name synonymous with greed and corruption. The Sacklers are still rich, thousands are still dead, but the Sackler name is mud. (122-min.) Δ