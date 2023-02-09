click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

BROKEN Felix Kammerer stars as German soldier Paul Bäumer, in All Quiet on the Western Front, a multiple Academy Award nominee including for Best Picture and Cinematography, playing on the big screen at The Palm Theatre and streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre, Netflix

Edward Berger (Jack, Deurshland 83) directs this film based on Erich Maria Remarque's celebrated 1928 novel about a young German soldier in World War I, who experiences terror and distress while stationed on the front lines of the Western Front. It's currently nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Felix Kammerer stars as protagonist Paul Bäumer, who lies about his age and fakes his father's signature to enlist in the German army, swept up by the youthful exuberance of his peers and the jingoism of his culture. It all seems like a grand adventure until the horrible reality of war hits, and Paul realizes he and his friends are cannon fodder. This is antiwar filmmaking at its finest.

Though available with your Netflix account, this film deserves a viewing on the big screen (though its last day at the Palm is Feb. 9). The work by cinematographer James Friend is spectacular and Oscar-worthy. Kammerer, in his feature film debut, is fantastic. The trained theater actor turns in a potent performance in this harrowing and deeply affecting film. I fully expect it to haul in a few golden statues come Academy Awards night. (In German and French; 148 min.) Δ