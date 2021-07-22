Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 22, 2021 Opinion » Letters

All about the money 

The county of San Luis Obispo is only interested in procuring property taxes so it approves whatever it can get away with, in my opinion. Our Cambria Community Services District (CCSD) directors no longer play by the rules set out to protect the environment but are playing to the tune of someone else. I just don't know who, specifically. If the CCSD was, in fact, playing by the rules and codes that have been hard won to protect the coast, ocean, residents, and wildlife dependent upon the environment for their very lives, this large home would have been disallowed early on. It is not fair to anyone to keep trying to get around the codes in place. The only short-term winner would be the county gaining money, money, money, in my view.

Lauren Younger

Cambria

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Persistence Read More

  2. Cambria vs. reality Read More

  3. Feeling virtuous? Read More

  4. Biden's nuclear bailout is a tragedy Read More

  5. Google isn't the answer, teachers are Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation