All about the money 

The county of San Luis Obispo is only interested in procuring property taxes so it approves whatever it can get away with, in my opinion. Our Cambria Community Services District (CCSD) directors no longer play by the rules set out to protect the environment but are playing to the tune of someone else. I just don't know who, specifically. If the CCSD was, in fact, playing by the rules and codes that have been hard won to protect the coast, ocean, residents, and wildlife dependent upon the environment for their very lives, this large home would have been disallowed early on. It is not fair to anyone to keep trying to get around the codes in place. The only short-term winner would be the county gaining money, money, money, in my view.

Lauren Younger

Cambria