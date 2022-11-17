Got a News Tip?
November 17, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Alaska Daily 

By
  • PERSONALITY DISORDER Journalist Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank, left) is brash, brilliant, and sometimes reckless, forcing her editor Stanley (Jeff Perry) to rein her in, in Alaska Daily, an ABC series streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-PG

When? 2022-present

Where's it showing? ABC and Hulu

Journalist Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) is out for redemption. Recently disgraced, she's left New York for Anchorage—a big step down from her last job but a chance to repair her reputation. She soon learns that the far north hides its own set of secrets. From missing indigenous women to old enemies turning up, her new life in Alaska is full of intrigue.

Swank takes on her role as the hard-assed reporter with vigor, though the story drifts into some soap-operaesque moments. That said, this isn't a story of a bumbling small town paper breaking a big story. Fitzgerald acts as both a foe and mentor to others on the paper's staff. She isn't worried about whether people like her or not. As long as she reveals the truth, it's all worth it.

Jeff Perry plays her boss, Stanley, a man who sees Eileen's talent and drive but cautions her to avoid blowing up stories before they're confirmed. It's totally bingeable and manages several storylines all at once, and they all stay interesting. Alaska Daily's first season has me wanting more. (10 47-min. episodes) Δ

