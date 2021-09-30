Aïda Reid to discuss new novel, Eyes of Eve, at Coalesce Bookstore 

The Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay is hosting a book-signing event with novelist Aïda Reid on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Reid will be signing copies of her newest book, Eyes of Eve, a historical thriller that takes place in Nazi-occupied France in 1940. The novel follows a young girl during a search for answers after her brother is killed.

Attendees of the book signing will have the chance to meet Reid and discuss the new book. Admission to the event is free. The bookstore is located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. For more info on the book signing, call (805) 772-2880 or visit coalescebookstore.com. To find out more about Reid, visit aidareidauthor.com. Δ