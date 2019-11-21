Got a News Tip?
November 21, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

AHS presents The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon 



The Atascadero High School Theatre Arts Department presents its production of Don Zolidis' The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon on Friday, Nov. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Director Shawna Volpa helms this seasonal parody, which combines six different stories that each spoof the plot of a Christmas-themed romantic comedy.

Admission to the show is $10. Performances take place in the school's Black Box Theater, located at 1 High School Hill Road, Atascadero. To find out more, contact the Atascadero High School Drama Boosters by calling (805) 464-7110 or emailing atascaderodramaboosters@gmail.com. Δ

