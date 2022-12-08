Got a News Tip?
December 08, 2022

AGHS students bring Maltida: The Musical to the Clark Center 

By

The Arroyo Grande High School (AGHS) Theatre Company presents its final performances of Matilda: The Musical at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 8, 9, and 10, at 7 p.m. each evening.

IMAGE COURTESY OF THE CLARK CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Image Courtesy Of The Clark Center For The Performing Arts

Adapted from the classic Roald Dahl novel, Matilda: The Musical is described as an exploration of "the anarchy of childhood" in press materials, and features original songs from prolific composer Tim Minchin. The show has won more than 40 international awards, including a Tony Award.

Tickets to the AGHS production, which stars London Raftery in the title role, are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students. Raftery's previous appearances in Central Coast-based productions include roles in the Pacific Conservatory Theatre's The Secret Garden and the San Luis Repertory Theatre's A Christmas Story.

For tickets and more info on the show, call the Clark Center for the Performing Arts box office at (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org. The venue is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande.

To find out more about the AGHS Theatre Company, visit the group's Facebook page. Δ

