After two reschedules, Brett Young plays Avila Beach on Oct. 2 

After being rescheduled from Oct. 16, 2020, to May 15, 2021, and then rescheduled again, it appears that country pop singer Brett Young is finally coming to the Avila Beach Golf Resort this Saturday, Oct. 2 (6 p.m.; all ages; $52 to $110 plus fees at eventbrite.com), with Maddie & Tae and Filmore opening.

Photo Courtesy Of Brett Young

HIT MAKER Country singer Brett Young plays the Avila Beach Golf Resort on Oct. 2, bringing his string of No. 1 singles with him.

Young, a former college baseball pitcher who hails from Orange County, found Nashville success with a string of hit singles—"Sleep Without You," "In Case You Didn't Know," "Like I Loved You," "Mercy," "Here Tonight," "Catch," and "Lady."

He's been called one of country music's most "reliable hitmakers."

Thrash masters, techno, and ska punk

Thrash metal kingpins, Testament, on their The Bay Strikes Back Tour, plays the Fremont this Wednesday, Oct. 6 (8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $39.50 plus fees at seetickets.us) touring in support of their 13th studio album, Titans OF Creation.

Photo Courtesy Of Testament

GET THRASHED Testament, touring in support of Titans OF Creation, plays the Fremont Theater on Oct. 6.

"Titans OF Creation has many moods and material contained within," according to press materials, "all of which somehow tie into a common philosophy of creation and its necessary counterpart: destruction."

Prepare to bang your head.

Also at the Fremont, Desert Hearts brings its stable of house and techno performers—Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky—on Friday, Oct. 1 (8 p.m.; $23 plus fees at seetickets.us).

And finally, Fremont hosts reggae, ska, surf, pop, and punk acts The Expendables and Ballyhoo! on Thursday, Oct. 7 (8 p.m.; $18 plus fees at seetickets.us). This one's going to bop.

Blues, country, soul, and more country

Numbskull and Good Medicine kick of their week with ripping blues-rock guitarist Samantha Fish at BarrelHouse Brewing this Thursday, Sept. 30 (6 p.m.; all ages; $22 presale at eventbrite.com or $25 at the door), with Jonathon Long opening.

Johnny Cash tribute act Cash'd Out plays The Siren on Friday, Oct. 1 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 presale at eventbrite.com or $25 at the door). If you're a fan of early Johnny Cash—and who isn't?—these guys will amaze!

Photo Courtesy Of The Monophonics

CALI SOUL The Monophonics bring their psyche-rock and soul sounds to The Siren on Oct. 2.

California soul powerhouse The Monophonics, on their It's Only Us Tour, play The Siren on Saturday, Oct. 2 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale or $17 at the door), with Alana Royale opening. The Bay Area Monophonics mix heavy soul and psyche-rock into a jumping stew. Check out their excellent cover of "Bang Bang" online.

Photo Courtesy Of Tyler Rich

HE'S RICH As part of his Two Thousand Miles Tour, country singer Tyler Rich plays BarrelHouse Brewing on Oct. 3.

Tyler Rich on his Two Thousand Miles Tour plays BarrelHouse Brewing on Sunday, Oct. 3 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 to $75 on eventbrite.com) with Shy Carter opening. Rich has had hits with tracks like "The Difference" and "Leave Her Wild."

Hip-hop, punk, and jam

Longhaul presents The Coast Returns on Friday, Oct. 1, at SLO Brew Rock (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). The evening features a bevy of hip-hop and R&B artists such as James Kaye, Wynn, Kody Balboa, Howflyy, Nije, Risko, Dbanks, 22 Rell, FG Thrilla, Lorde Sanctus, and Cam Jones. Smooth rhymes and good times.

Dead Kennedys, with openers HDC and Noogy, play SLO Brew Rock on Tuesday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m.; all ages; $25 presale at ticketweb.com or $30 day of show). Expect classic political punk from one of California's earliest seminal punk bands, and no, Jello Biafra is no longer in the band, but I saw them a couple years ago and they were still awesome!

Grateful Shred plays SLO Brew Rock next Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8 (7:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $27 at ticketweb.com), bringing their Grateful Dead tribute sounds for two nights in a row.

More music ...

The Real Blues Jam North returns to Paso's The Pour House this Thursday, Sept 30 (6 to 9 p.m.; free). Blues musicians are invited to come jam together.

Reggae act The Dub Seeds play the Frog and Peach this Friday, Oct. 1 (10 p.m.; 21-and-older). Get your roots reggae fix.

Photo Courtesy Of Marcia Dickstein

HAVE HARP, WILL TRAVEL Los Angles-based harpist Marcia Dickstein will join the SLO Symphony on Oct. 2, to play Gustav Mahler's Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 for strings and harp, at the SLOPAC.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony returns to the Performing Arts Center stage just in time to celebrate their 60th anniversary, on Saturday, Oct. 2 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $21 to $89 at pacslo.org). In a show they're calling Classics Reimagined: String Glory, they'll present Michael Daugherty's Strut, Claude Debussy's Danses, Marcel Grandjany's Aria in Classical Style, Gustav Mahler's Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 for strings and harp with soloist and principal harpist Marcia Dickstein, and Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite (suite in olden style).

The Siren El Chorro Cantina presents Harmony Day on Sunday, Oct. 3 (3 to 7 p.m.: $15.50 at eventbrite.com), with Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters and the Zongo All-Stars playing an outdoor concert.

Big Variety Night returns to Puffer's of Pismo on Sunday, Oct. 3 (5 to 8 p.m.) Performers include Charles Duncan, Randall Lamb, Craig Nuttycombe, Skydrea Hull, J Street, Craig McNichols, Chrisanne Wollett, Douglas Romayne, Walter Sol, and Elias y Madeline. Δ

