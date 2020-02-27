Affirmative action is about privilege, too 

In response to John Donegan's attack on affirmative action ("Affirmative action," Feb. 13), I would like to point out a few things. Considering grades and test scores as the only "objective criteria" for college entrance is very misleading. In the internet era, purchasing academic papers has become quite common. Wealthy parents that can hire the best tutors and test materials that are not available to everyone. Race-baiting verbiage like "too many Jews" and "too many Asians" does nothing to clarify this issue. Imagine a black or Latino student that has witnessed several shooting deaths in their housing environment. Does the author think this student has had obstacles to overcome? I don't think test scores and grades are the only factors that should be considered when evaluating student performance. Many underprivileged students bring a wealth of knowledge they have had to acquire to survive a much harsher environment than their more privileged competitors. This deserves serious consideration.

Gregory Ross

Arroyo Grande