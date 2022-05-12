Addis' AD 30 campaign raises more money than all opponents combined 

Democrat Dawn Addis has raised more money than any of her opponents so far in the race for the 30th Assembly District. Her highest contributions include money from a local CEO and a statewide police union.

Addis raised more than $270,000 with donations ranging from as small as $25 to the maximum donation of $4,900 for individuals, and $9,700 for contributor committees, for the Jan. 1 to April 23, 2022, reporting period.

The California Correctional Peace Officers Association PAC shelled out $9,800 total for Addis' campaign, made in two $4,900 installments. Rick Stollmeyer, the CEO of Inspired Flight Technologies in Paso Robles who co-founded Mindbody and now serves as the executive chair of its board, made the same contribution, as did the Govern for California Courage Committee.

Particularly in the wake of George Floyd's death and Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, law enforcement unions have been heavily criticized for protecting police officers from discipline. When asked if it gave her any pause to accept money from the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, Addis said she believes "it's important for achieving change that all stakeholders are a part of the conversation, and that includes police."

"The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is an incredibly important part of American democracy. ... It's imperative that we come together to solve the issues BLM has brought to the forefront, and I am ready to do that along with the coalition of support we have built," Addis said in a written statement. "Thousands of police officers live and work in our communities, and the changes we need in law enforcement and criminal justice are more likely to be realized with the input and work of police officers."

Addis' campaign also received support from the charter school lobby in the form of an independent expenditure, which doesn't have to adhere to the same contribution caps as donations. Families and Teachers United, sponsored by California Charter Schools Association Advocates, made a total of nearly $60,000 in independent expenditures toward Addis' campaign in early May. On the filing report, it's listed as an "in-kind contribution for polling expenses."

"This organization is not a part of my campaign," Addis clarified. "My understanding is that this group is an 'independent expenditure' committee, which means I can't have any communication with them. As a public school teacher for more than 20 years, I'm proud to have the support of educators throughout the Central Coast, and the endorsements of organizations representing local teachers."

Addis isn't the only Democrat vying for a spot on the general election ballot: She'll first have to beat out Democrats Jon Wizard, Zoe Carter, and John Drake in the June primary. Wizard, a Seaside City Council member, has raised about $160,000 so far. Vicki Nohrden, the lone Republican in the race, has raised $21,550.

As a former firefighter and police officer, Wizard said he feels "particularly well informed and capable" to legislate on hot button issues like public safety funding.

"I was a police officer. I had to arrest people who committed heinous acts of domestic violence, just terrible stuff," Wizard said. "Who's supposed to work on that if we don't have any police? On the other hand, we cannot solve every problem with handcuffs and bullets. ... We need public works, we need mental health people. You cannot just police your way out of every problem."

Despite his background in law enforcement, Wizard's stance on the justice system was progressive enough to snag a spot on the Democratic Socialists of America San Luis Obispo chapter voter guide.

"While skeptical of his background as a police officer, his fight for reallocating police funding toward non-carceral approaches led the Seaside Police union to attempt a recall on his City Council position, demonstrating a fight for justice lacking in other candidates for this seat," the guide states.

Addis is backed by the California Democratic Party, the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party, Democratic Women of Monterey County, and the California Teachers Association, to name a few. When asked which campaign contribution she's proudest of, Addis said she's "honored by every single contribution because I know it's a symbol that people believe in me to be their champion in Sacramento." ΔΔ

—Malea Martin