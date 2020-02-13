Got a News Tip?
February 13, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Adam Hill should take a break 

My public service experiences have convinced me that all elected officials have good intentions. They may have different ideas on how to accomplish certain goals or different priorities, but they all mean well. They also may have some slight flaws or interests that over time develop into larger issues that may not be in the public's best interest. Sometimes elected officials begin to think they are indispensable. That is never true.

Fresh faces and new ideas add to the mix and create better government.

I was an elected official for 16 years, but I was in office for eight years and then out for eight years and then back in again for eight more years.

Elected public service is a privilege and should not be a career. I think San Luis Obispo's 3rd District supervisor needs a break.

Dave Ekbom

Grover Beach

