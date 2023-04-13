Actor's Edge Studio launches second annual Central Coast Performing Arts Scholarships 

Performers throughout the Central Coast are invited to apply for this year's Central Coast Performing Arts Scholarships program, hosted by Actor's Edge Studio.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Actor's Edge Studio

Local actors and other performing artists of all ages and skill levels are eligible to apply for cash and tuition scholarships offered as part of the program. A total of more than $4,000 in funds will be distributed among recipients, according to press materials. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 16.

One grand prize winner will receive a full tuition scholarship to enroll in Actor's Edge Studio's 16-week film and television training program.

Actor's Edge Studio, based in San Luis Obispo, was founded by Aaron Metchik, whose own film credits include roles in The Baby-Sitters Club and Disney's Hercules. Metchik was also a longtime private acting coach to Zac Efron and works as the head instructor at Actor's Edge Studio.

"We are thrilled to be offering these scholarships to local performers. We know there are such incredibly talented and passionate performers here in the Central Coast," Metchik said in press materials. "We also know that sometimes finding the funds to support creative passions isn't easy. These scholarships are our small way of helping people do that."

Actor's Edge Studio offers performing arts classes for youth and adults. Kenlee Townsend, one of the program's youth students, recently landed a lead role in a new Hulu series, Saint X, which will premiere on Wednesday, April 26.

To find out more about Actor's Edge Studio and its Central Coast Performing Arts Scholarships, visit actorsedge.com. Application materials are available at actorsedge.com/scholarships.