Açaí bowls 

I know life is busy. I know it gets bloody crazy sometimes. So when I'm about to get food-lazy to keep up with my schedule, I summon the words of ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus, who likened eating alone to "leading the life of a lion or wolf." I refuse to act like a lion! When I'm about to hit the road for a long drive, I try my very hardest not to stop at one of the various coffee drive-throughs along the way. I exit my car, walk up to the cutest cafe in the cutest downtown: Kitchenette in Templeton (obviously), and share my morning açaí bowl with other early risers. Kitchenette opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays. I know some patrons are into the Kitchenette's roasted pork breakfast burrito or the croque-monsieur, but I think the açaí bowl is the perfect tropical summer breakfast dish before a road trip. The refreshing bowl of sorbet-textured açaí, almond milk, sweet local honey, and house-made pepita (pumpkin seed) granola is aromatic and energizing. Plus, the cafe setting makes me feel like I'm not an anti-social rushy-rusher, slamming down food robotically in my car. I sit. I order. It comes up quick. I take my sips of cappuccino in a real ceramic cup, eat and savor every bite of my açaí bowl, glance at a few articles in the newspaper, and I'm out within 20 minutes.

Kitchenette, 105 S. Main St., Templeton, is open for breakfast 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The açaí bowl goes for $11. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre doesn't like to be a rushy-rusher. Send your favorite thing to nibble on to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.