The Academy of Dance in San Luis Obispo is currently hosting a wide selection of virtual dance classes through Zoom—in ballet, jazz, contemporary dance, musical theater, and other areas. Dancers of all ages are welcome to participate in the classes, which vary from day to day (check the academy's Facebook page for the daily class schedule). For more details, call the Academy of Dance directly at (805) 544-1230 or visit academyofdanceslo.com. Δ