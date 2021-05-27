Got a News Tip?
May 27, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

A Wilderness of Error 

By
click to enlarge DID HE OR DIDN'T HE? Based on Errol Morris' book and featuring him in interview, A Wilderness of Error tries to make sense of the notorious Jeffrey MacDonald murder case, available on Hulu. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION
  • Photo Courtesy Of Blumhouse Television
  • DID HE OR DIDN'T HE? Based on Errol Morris' book and featuring him in interview, A Wilderness of Error tries to make sense of the notorious Jeffrey MacDonald murder case, available on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Hulu

Incarcerated since 1979 after being convicted of brutally murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters, Jeffrey MacDonald maintains his story that a group of hippies broke into their home and slaughtered his family. Director Marc Smerling takes us on a journey through MacDonald's trial with the help of writer Errol Morris and highlights the disjointed facts that led him to the conclusion that MacDonald is an innocent man.

Morris wrote a book in 2012 of the same name, and the documentary version walks us through interviews and reenactments, piecing together an alternative scenario that puts these seemingly Manson-inspired murders in new light. There is a woman convinced she was there that night but didn't take part in the murder, but her narrative is less that airtight and her story morphs from one minute to the next.

We don't get any answers here, instead just a look at the case and subsequent appeals. It didn't convince me of MacDonald's innocence, but it certainly cast some doubt on the trial and behind-the-door goings on. True crime fans will appreciate this intricate look at a vicious crime that still remains largely wrapped in mystery. (five episodes totaling 236 min.) Δ

