It must take courage for someone to speak out against the injustices of political correctness and civility, for a bold civic leader to stand up against the cruel shackles of the separation of church and state, and for a true hero to stand up for the affluent white victims of the homeless crisis.

Al and Atascadero City Councilmember Roberta Fonzi's mutual display of modern Christian values, at Christmas, is truly a remarkable sight to behold and I feel it my duty to honor them publicly with their own version of truth.

Don't give a second thought to the young Jewish or Islamic child getting mercilessly abused by their Christian classmates not yet taught the virtues of tolerance, diversity, and non-conformity.

Don't give a second thought to the addict being denied rehabilitation or shelter, because they should simply be left to die, be incarcerated for profit, or be banished to the next town.

The real reason—in Al's own words—that Atascadero is unwilling to fund the seasonal access to the armory: The shelter does not fit with their vision of "economic viability" for Atascadero ("Why the Armory is a bad idea for a shelter," Dec. 6) and they don't like to cast their Christian gaze on homeless people in their city, whom they'd prefer be moved a few "miles down the road" and out of sight from civic and religious leaders.

As you can plainly see, by the numbers, the issue isn't the money. Atascadero has been funded to the tune of:

• $48.6 million, middle school and fine arts project

• $48 million, City Hall renovations

• $3 million, Centennial Bridge and Plaza Project

• $1.4 million skate park

• $505,000, Joy Park

• $320,000, Zoo Garden Event Center

Hey Roberta, what percent of $100 million is $35,000? Answer: 0.00035 percent.

Erik Huber

Atascadero